WAGAH, India/LAHORE, Pakistan Nov 3 Indian and
Pakistani intelligence agencies both picked up plans for an
imminent strike on their Wagah land border ahead of a suicide
blast that killed 57 people on Sunday, and heightened security
possibly averted a more devastating attack.
Pakistani police on Monday said they had recovered a "huge"
cache of weapons and explosives near the border, where thousands
of Indians and Pakistanis gather at dusk every day to watch a
flamboyant ritual parade by their security forces.
Pakistani police spokeswoman Nabeela Ghazanfar said the
latest death toll was 57 after the bomber detonated explosives
in a car park 500 metres (yards) from the border gates and
parade ground, just as hundreds of spectators were returning
from the ceremony.
Pakistani and Indian agents, who are arch-rivals and do not
share intelligence, gave conflicting accounts of whether the
bomber's true intention was to cause casualties on the Indian
side of the border and stir up tensions between the
nuclear-armed nations.
"It appears the bomber wanted to target ground zero where
Pakistan and India border officials stand together to perform
the flag ceremony but he could not enter due to tight security
on the last gate," a Pakistani intelligence official told
Reuters.
"Had he managed to reach the place, there would have been
the worst scenario at both sides."
If successful, such an attack would likely have severely
tested ties between India and Pakistan, already frayed after
weeks of shelling further along the border killed 17 people in
October.
Another source said a second suicide vest had been found in
a field near the explosion site, suggesting there might have
been another bomber.
"The target - the border facility that symbolises trade and
interaction between India and Pakistan - is a tempting one for
extremist Pakistani groups that want conflict with India and
oppose any detente or cooperation with New Delhi," said Bruce
Riedel of the Brookings Institution, a former adviser on South
Asia to U.S. presidents.
Every day, thousands of Indians and Pakistanis flock to
watch the elaborate show where border security officials kick
their feet high and grimace in mock aggression in a peacock-like
display of patriotism. It is one of the only chances regular
citizens from the two countries get to observe each other.
India said the daily flag-lowering ceremony would be
suspended as a mark of respect for the dead, but a spokesman for
Pakistan's paramilitary Rangers said later they had decided to
go ahead with the parade to send a message to the militants.
"The top Rangers leadership has decided to continue with the
flag ceremony to convey ... to the terrorists that we are not
afraid of them," spokesman Major Mohammad Ijaz said by phone
from the border. "I can see a large number of people, including
women and children, and they are extremely enthusiastic today."
Under the new government of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, India has stepped up its response to perceived
aggression from neighbours Pakistan and China, with which it has
long-standing border disputes.
Modi, who is reviled by some Islamist groups, condemned
Sunday's attack as a "dastardly act".
"My condolences to the families of the deceased. Prayers
with the injured," he said on Twitter.
India regularly alleges the involvement of Pakistani
security agencies in militant attacks on its soil, including the
2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed when
Pakistani militants went on a three-day rampage in India's
financial capital.
The two countries have fought three wars since they were
carved out of British India in 1947. They fought a limited
conflict in 1999 and were again on the brink after a militant
attack on India's parliament led to troop build-ups in 2002.
FORCES ON 'RED ALERT'
An official from India's foreign intelligence service, the
Research and Analysis Wing, said the blast at the border was
squarely aimed at Pakistan's security forces, a version in line
with several Pakistani Taliban splinter groups that claimed the
attack as revenge for an army offensive against militants near
the Afghanistan border.
"It is reprisal attacks against the establishment there.
It's been a long time coming, ever since the TTP (the Pakistan
Taliban) has been under pressure," he said.
He said the attack may have been an attempt by al Qaeda's
new Indian Subcontinent wing to demonstrate its potential at a
time when the network has been overshadowed by Islamic State,
which anecdotal evidence suggests is gathering support in South
Asia.
"They have tried to focus on large casualties and a
sensational incident," he said.
An Indian official said the home ministry received two
intelligence warnings in mid-October of possible attacks along
the border or at the Golden Temple in the nearby city of
Amritsar, the most sacred site for Sikhs.
"Based on these reports the BSF was ordered to upgrade
security and a red alert was also issued," said a senior home
ministry official, who declined to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to media.
"Warnings from intelligence departments are a regular
feature but this time we had a clear input that the retreat and
Golden Temple could be prime targets. This message was conveyed
to the local police."
Jagdeep Singh, a superintendent of police in Amritsar who is
involved with security around the Wagah border, told Reuters he
had installed checkpoints at two spots 3 km (two miles) away
from the flag ceremony venue after the warnings in October.
