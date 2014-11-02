Indian techies, IT firms fret as Trump orders U.S. visa review
MUMBAI For Grishma, an Indian software designer, President Donald Trump's review of the visa programme for bringing highly skilled workers into the United States comes at a bad time.
NEW DELHI The Indian side of the main border crossing between Pakistan and India was not affected by a suicide bomb that killed at least 45 people on the Pakistani side, border security authorities said.
Ashok Kumar, inspector general of India's Border Security Force, said the blast took place 500 meters from the Wagah border at about 6:15 PM local time.
"Our side is safe, we are alert, have increased our security, we are in constant touch with district officials and state police," Kumar said.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
MUMBAI For Grishma, an Indian software designer, President Donald Trump's review of the visa programme for bringing highly skilled workers into the United States comes at a bad time.
MAZAR-I-SHARIF/KABUL, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani declared a national day of mourning after scores of soldiers were killed by Taliban fighters disguised as fellow soldiers, in the deadliest attack of its kind on an Afghan military base.