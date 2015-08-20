By ASAD HASHIM
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Aug 20 Pakistan has cancelled the
Commonwealth parliamentary conference due to tensions with India
over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, officials said on
Thursday, days before the two nuclear-armed neighbours are due
to meet.
The conference, to be held in the Pakistani capital on Sept.
30, has been cancelled because legislators from
Indian-administered Kashmir have planned to attend, said
parliamentary speaker Ayaz Sadiq.
India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since
independence in 1947 over Kashmir. Both claim full ownership of
the region, but administer separate parts of it.
Pakistan "saw an opportunity to raise the Kashmir issue" by
refusing to host the conference, Sadiq said.
"When it is clear that we have fought wars over this,
brought resolutions in the United Nations, then how can we
abandon our point of view (on Kashmir) now?" he said.
On Wednesday, the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi
said it had scheduled a meeting with Kashmiri separatist leaders
for Aug. 23, the same day that India and Pakistan's national
security advisers are due to meet.
A year ago, India cancelled talks between the two nations'
foreign secretaries after a similar meeting with Kashmiri
separatists.
Ties warmed slightly last month, after Pakistani Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif met with his Indian counterpart Narendra
Modi on the sidelines of a summit in Russia and agreed to resume
high-level talks.
It is unclear if the parliamentary conference is cancelled
or will be held elsewhere. The Commonwealth Parliamentary
Association links legislators in former British colonies.
(Editing by Katharine Houreld and Ryan Woo)