ISLAMABAD May 24 Pakistan has accepted an invitation to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to attend the inauguration of Indian Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, an official said on Saturday.

The Pakistani premier's attendance will be a first in the history of the nuclear-armed rivals, which have fought three wars since independence in 1947.

Mohyuddin Wani, the joint secretary of the Prime Minister's office, told Reuters that Pakistan had accepted India's invitation to Sharif to attend Modi's swearing-in with other South Asian leaders.

Ties have been particularly tense between India and Pakistan since 2008 Mumbai attacks blamed on Pakistan-based militants but Sharif has said he wants to improve relations with India. (Reporting by Sheree Sardar; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Kim Coghill)