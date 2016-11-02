ISLAMABAD Nov 2 Pakistan may expel two Indian
diplomats in Islamabad for spying and has revealed their names,
Pakistani media said on Wednesday, the latest tit-for-tat
measure amid worsening ties between the nuclear-armed
neighbours.
Pakistani officials believe one of the two Indian men worked
for the RAW spy agency, while the other spied for India's
Intelligence Bureau, said Pakistani Geo TV and most other
channels, citing anonymous sources.
In New Delhi, Vikas Swarup, the spokesman for India's
Ministry of External Affairs, told Reuters the ministry was
"aware" of the media reports.
"We have yet to receive any official communication in the
matter," Swarup added.
India and Pakistan last week announced they would each expel
one of the other's diplomats over spying claims amid growing
tensions.
Relations between the arch rivals have been strained since
the summer, when civil unrest erupted in Indian-controlled
Kashmir, with Islamabad lobbying globally against India and New
Delhi's crackdown on Kashmiri activists.
Tension soared after a group of gunmen killed 19 Indian
soldiers in September at an army camp in Kashmir, an attack
India blamed on Pakistan-based militants.
India said it carried out a "surgical strike" in Pakistan as
retribution, but Islamabad denied the strike took place and
accuses India of inventing it to distract attention from its
crackdown on protests in the part of Kashmir it controls.
(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Drazen
Jorgic; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)