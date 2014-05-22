ISLAMABAD May 22 Pakistan has received India's invitation to attend the inauguration of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and will decide on Thursday whether the Pakistani leader would attend, the foreign office said.

"The invitation was received yesterday," said a foreign office spokeswoman. "A decision whether the prime minister would attend or not will be taken some time today." (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Kim Coghill)