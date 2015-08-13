Islamabad Aug 13 Pakistan's foreign policy chief will visit New Delhi for security talks on August 23, he said on Thursday, in the rivals' first attempt in months to restart talks.

"I can confirm that I will be going to India on August 23," Sartaj Aziz, adviser on foreign affairs to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, told a news conference.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart agreed to a new round of talks when they met in Russia last month.

Since the meeting, however, a series of militant attacks and border skirmishes have poisoned the atmosphere. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)