ISLAMABAD Aug 13 Pakistan's foreign policy
chief will visit India for security talks on Aug. 23, he said on
Thursday, in the rivals' first attempt in months to restart
efforts to improve ties despite intermittent violence on their
border.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani
counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, agreed to a new round of talks when
they met in Russia last month.
As part of the rapprochement effort, the nuclear-armed
neighbours agreed that India's national security adviser, Ajit
Doval, would hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Sartaj
Aziz.
Since the prime ministers' meeting, however, a series of
militant attacks and border skirmishes have poisoned the
atmosphere.
Nevertheless, Aziz said he would be travelling to the Indian
capital, New Delhi, next week and he hoped the talks would at
least break the ice on some of a range of outstanding issues.
"Our prime minister has always believed in dialogue as far
as India is concerned," Aziz told a news conference in
Islamabad. "So I'll be going there this month."
India has blamed Pakistan for instigating the attacks over
recent weeks but Pakistan says India is accusing it without any
evidence.
Pakistan has accused India for firing on the border first.
Tension tends to increase ahead of attempts at dialogue,
with analysts and diplomats on both sides saying the attacks are
engineered by hardline elements within the two countries who
oppose rapprochement.
The countries, which have fought three wars since
independence in 1947, are approaching the talks with starkly
different expectations.
While India sees the meeting as an opportunity for it to
prove its long-held view that militants get support from over
its western border, Pakistan wants the dialogue to be broader
and form the basis for deeper engagement.
India has long accused neighbouring Pakistan of pushing
separatist Muslim militants into India's portion of the Kashmir
region to foment revolt in India's only Muslim-majority region,
which both nations claim.
Muslim Pakistan says it only gives moral and diplomatic
support to the Kashmiri people in the face of human rights
abuses by Indian forces.
