ISLAMABAD Aug 14 Pakistan lodged a diplomatic
protest with India on Friday over its decision to release a man
jailed over a 2007 train bombing that killed 68 people, most
Pakistanis.
The protest to the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, made as
Pakistan celebrated the anniversary of its separation from India
and independence from Britain, comes as the two nuclear-armed
rivals prepare for a high-level meeting on Aug. 23-24.
That will be the first serious effort in months to improve
strained relations, though the two sides have vastly different
expectations.
"The Government of Pakistan expects India to take steps to
bring to justice all those involved in the heinous act of
terrorism on the Samjhauta Express, in which 42 Pakistani
innocent citizens lost their lives," it said in a statement.
The Indian government did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Swami Aseemanand, a Hindu holy man or 'sadhu' and former
member of the nationalist organisation Rastriya Swayamsevak
Sangh, was jailed in 2010 after he admitting involvement in the
attack on the train, which was en route to the eastern Pakistani
city of Lahore.
He later said he was tortured to give a false statement,
and earlier this month India's premier investigation agency
announced it would not oppose a court's decision last year to
grant him bail
Pakistan said it had "serious reservations on the efficiency
of the Court in processing and disposal of cases regarding
terrorism, especially those involving deaths of Pakistani
citizens".
The two countries have fought three wars since independence
in 1947, and relations chilled again after the election of the
right-winger Narendra Modi as Indian president last year.
This April, Pakistan infuriated India by granting bail to
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, accused of plotting a 2008 militant
assault in Mumbai that killed 166 people.
India wants to use the Aug. 23-24 meeting to present proof
that Pakistan is orchestrating deadly militant attacks on Indian
soil. Pakistani officials say the accusations are false and that
they want to talk about improving ties, not just militancy.
