(Clarifies that arrest was in March 2016, paragraph two)
ISLAMABAD, April 10 A Pakistani military court
sentenced an Indian accused of espionage to death on Monday,
potentially ratcheting up tension between the two nuclear-armed
states.
Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, in
the turbulent province of Baluchistan, which has seen a
long-running conflict between Pakistani security forces and a
militant separatist movement.
The Pakistani military said in a statement he had confessed
to being tasked by India's intelligence service with planning,
coordinating and organising espionage and sabotage activities in
Baluchistan "aiming to destabilize and wage war against
Pakistan".
The sentence was passed by a Field General Court Martial and
confirmed by the powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
The military did not announce any date for the execution.
There was no immediate comment from the Indian government.
Pakistan accuses India of helping the separatist movement in
Baluchistan, a charge denied by India. In its turn, the
government in New Delhi says Pakistan aids separatist fighters
in Kashmir, part of India's only Muslim-majority state, which
Pakistan also claims.
Last September, tension between the neighbours escalated
after gunmen killed 19 Indian soldiers at an army camp in
Kashmir, an attack India blamed on Pakistan-based militants.
Pakistan denies backing militants saying it only offers
political support to the Muslim people of Indian-controlled
Kashmir.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Robert Birsel)