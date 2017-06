ISLAMABAD Jan 10 Indian troops killed a Pakistani soldier on Thursday in the disputed region of Kashmir, the Pakistani army said, as the nuclear-armed neighbours traded blame over a string of attacks.

The soldier was killed by "unprovoked" Indian fire while manning a post in the Battal sector of Kashmir, which is split between the two sides by a heavily fortified border known as the Line of Control, the army spokesman said.

The two powers have denounced each other over a clash on Sunday, in which a Pakistani soldier was killed, and one on Tuesday in which two Indian soldiers were killed.

(Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel)