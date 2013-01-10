(Adds Indian foreign minister's comment during Paris visit)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD Jan 10 Indian troops killed a
Pakistani soldier on Thursday in the disputed region of Kashmir,
the Pakistani army said, extending the worst outbreak of
violence in the area since the nuclear-armed neighbours agreed a
ceasefire nearly a decade ago.
In the third fatal attack in five days, the Pakistani was
killed by "unprovoked" Indian fire while manning a post in the
Battal sector of Kashmir, which is split between the two sides
by a heavily fortified border known as the Line of Control
(LoC), the army spokesman said.
A Pakistani soldier was killed Sunday, and two Indian
soldiers were killed and mutilated on Tuesday, their respective
armies said. The two sides have lodged diplomatic protests.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since becoming
independent from Britain in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan
region of Kashmir.
Relations had shown signs of improving in the past year
after souring again in 2008 when Pakistan-based gunmen attacked
India's financial capital of Mumbai, killing 166 people.
Both governments have expressed anger over the latest
Kashmir attacks even as senior officials sought to calm fears
that right-wing groups could seize the opportunity to derail
years of diplomatic rapprochement.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said she was
"unpleasantly surprised" by Indian accusations against Pakistan,
but tried allay fears that the stand-off could escalate.
"The Pakistan government and the Pakistani people have
demonstrated a deep and abiding commitment to normalise and
improve relations with India and to really start a journey of
trust-building," she said.
Indian Foreign Minister Salman Kurshid, asked about the
violence during a visit to Paris, told reporters: "It's
extremely shocking and unacceptable..., we've even used the word
barbaric. I can't imagine that anyone would disagree with that
on either side of the border. To take responsibility or not is
another matter. We are still arguing about that."
He said India was pushing Pakistan for answers and needed to
analyse the situation more carefully before commenting further.
"While we want some redress and we want some transparency
from the accountability office, we do believe that whoever has
tried to derail a wholesome peace process shouldn't succeed."
UNEXPECTED RISE IN VIOLENCE
Pakistani villagers living near the Line of Control said it
had mostly been quiet in recent years although sporadic shooting
was common. The recent surge in violence was unexpected.
"On Sunday there was intense shelling between Indian and
Pakistan troops. It was many years since we've seen such a
thing," said Tehzeeb un Nisa, head of the administration in
Darra Haji Pir, where the Pakistani soldier was killed Sunday.
Indians said tensions had been building over the past year.
"There's been increase in ceasefire violations and
infiltration attempts in 2012 over 2011," Shivshankar Menon,
India's national security adviser, told a media conference in
New Delhi on Thursday. "We have condemned (the killings of
Indian soldiers) ... I hope it never happens again."
Pakistan called for the United Nations to investigate the
recent attacks. A team monitoring the ceasefire has been in
place for around 60 years.
Pakistan reported Sunday's killing to the United Nations.
"We are certainly not going to agree to internationalise the
issue or allow the United Nations to hold an inquiry. That
demand is obviously rejected out of hand," said Indian Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram.
Indian officials said Pakistani militants could be to blame.
They said the founder of banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba
had recently visited Kashmir, potentially to incite violence.
"We have been informed Hafiz Saeed entered the PoK (Pakistan
Occupied Kashmir) area and had talks with some people," said
Indian Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.
Hafiz Saeed is suspected of masterminding the Mumbai attack.
The United States has offered $10 million for information
leading to his arrest and conviction.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence/Mark Heinrich)