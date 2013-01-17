* Envoy says "Pakistan bashing" has become popular in India
By John Chalmers
NEW DELHI, Jan 17 Pakistan urged India on
Thursday to tone down the "Pakistan bashing" over a spate of
military clashes in Kashmir between the nuclear-armed
neighbours, and again offered foreign minister-level talks to
try to cool tensions.
"I think it is important not to let this cycle escalate into
something which becomes even more ugly than it is today,"
Pakistani High Commissioner to India Salman Bashir said in an
interview with Reuters. "Let's try to see if we can cool down
and resume normal business."
Three Pakistani and two Indian soldiers have been killed
this month in the worst outbreak of tit-for-tat violence in
Kashmir since India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along a
de facto border there nearly a decade ago.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since partition in
1947, two of them over the Himalayan region that both claim.
Following public and media outrage after India said one of
its soldiers had been decapitated, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
said there could be "no business as usual" with Pakistan, and
the army chief said his commanders should retaliate if provoked.
Bashir said India could have worked with Pakistan to get to
the bottom of what happened instead of "stirring raw emotions
and upping the rhetoric", adding that "Pakistan bashing has
become fashionable" in India.
He told Reuters that the killing of the soldiers on the
Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) dividing Kashmir was
not carried out by Pakistani troops.
"Such heinous acts ... are of course condemnable
irrespective of where they happen and when they happen. But to
say that these were done by Pakistan, that the Pakistan army was
responsible, is something that we cannot agree to," he said.
MASS PROTEST
India blames the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group for
that attack and says it enjoys official protection in Pakistan.
Pakistan denies supporting the group. Indian officials have
accused the LeT of stirring up the recent trouble on the border,
a claim denied by its founder, Hafez Saeed.
Bashir said the Pakistani army and government could not
speculate on who might have been behind the attack.
Pakistan's government was plunged into a crisis this week by
a Muslim cleric who led a mass protest in Islamabad to demand it
resign. Bashir ruled out any link between the internal strife
and the military skirmishes on the Kashmir border.
He pointed to an offer made on Wednesday by Pakistani
Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar to her Indian counterpart for
talks to ratchet down the tension.
"Pakistan definitely desires de-escalation and definitely
feels that the only way forward is through dialogue," he said.
Indian-Pakistani relations had improved after plummeting in
2008 when gunmen killed 166 people in Mumbai in a three-day
rampage that India blamed on LeT.
However, firing and small skirmishes are common along the
internationally recognised 740-km (460-mile) LoC despite the
ceasefire that was agreed in 2003.
Government officials on both sides have insisted over the
past two days that the latest flare-up will not derail talks to
improve relations, and experts say an escalation is unlikely.
