ISLAMABAD Aug 12 Pakistan accused Indian troops
of firing shells across the disputed border in Kashmir on Monday
after last week's killing of Indian soldiers set off a wave of
skirmishes between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
Tensions along the 740-km (445-mile) Line of Control that
divides Kashmir flared on Aug. 6 when five Indian soldiers were
ambushed and killed in the Poonch region. New Delhi blamed the
attack on the Pakistan army. Islamabad denied involvement.
On Monday, a Pakistani army official said a civilian was
killed as a result of "unprovoked Indian shelling" in the
Battal, Chirikot and Satwal sectors.
"Pakistan troops effectively responded to Indian firing,"
the official said.
Indian officials were not immediately available for comment.
District administration officer Malik Ayub Awan said some of
the family's cattle also died in the firing before 4 a.m. in a
village about 500 metres (yards) from the LOC.
The two armies have been exchanging fire on the front line
since Tuesday, straining a ceasefire agreement that has largely
held on the border since November 2003.
Tit-for-tat shelling such as the latest incident are common
along the Line of Control, but tensions have been high since the
ambush, with India hinting at retaliation for one of the worst
attacks since the neighbours signed a ceasefire in 2003.
Media have reported Pakistan might redeploy some of its
troops from the Afghan border, where the army is fighting a
separate Taliban-linked insurgency, to the eastern frontiers,
but an army official said the option was not on the table.
India and Pakistan have been trying to restart stalled peace
talks, possibly as early as this month, as well as a possible
meeting between Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his Pakistani
counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, in New York in September.
India has deployed tens of thousands of soldiers in Kashmir
to put down an armed revolt that began in 1989. In recent years,
violence has ebbed, but there has been little movement on a
political settlement.
