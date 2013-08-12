* Most intense fighting along Line of Control since 2003
ceasefire
* India, Pakistan issue different versions of latest clash
* Three dead in weekend riots between Hindus and Moslems in
border area
(Indian envoy summoned, Pakistan airline threat, curfew in
Jammu region, paras 6, 11,12,)
By Abu Arqam Naqash
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan, Aug 12 Pakistan accused
Indian troops of firing shells across the disputed border in
Kashmir on Monday and tensions ran high in both countries after
last week's killing of Indian soldiers set off a wave of
skirmishes between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
Clashes flared along the 740-km (445-mile) Line of Control
that divides Kashmir on Aug. 6 when five Indian soldiers were
ambushed and killed in the Poonch region. New Delhi blamed the
attack on the Pakistan army. Islamabad denied involvement.
While tit-for-tat shelling and machinegun fire are common
along the LoC the current round of fighting is one of the most
intense since a ceasefire signed in 2003. It has been linked to
protests in both countries and rowdy scenes in India's
parliament. Under pressure from opposition politicians, the
government has hinted at retaliation.
On Monday, a Pakistani army official said a civilian was
killed as a result of "unprovoked Indian shelling" in the
Battal, Chirikot and Satwal sectors.
"Pakistan troops effectively responded to Indian firing,"
the official said.
Islamabad summoned India's deputy high commissioner
(ambassador) to Pakistan to register its concern over the death,
the Pakistani foreign office said. It also called for
strengthening military mechanisms to stop truce violations.
A spokesman for the Indian Defence Ministry offered a
different version of events on the Kashmir frontier. He said
Indian posts came under heavy mortar and automatic weapon fire
overnight in the same area and that India "responded
effectively." He said no damage or injuries were reported on the
Indian side.
The disputed Himalayan region was split between India and
Pakistan in 1948 but they both claim it in its entirety.
They have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir and
India accuses Pakistan of supporting separatist rebels fighting
its rule in its part of Kashmir since 1989.
The two armies have been exchanging fire on the front line
since Tuesday, straining the ceasefire that has largely held for
nearly a decade.
Within India, as the mood hardens, Pakistan's national
airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), said it had
tightened security at its office in New Delhi after two men
sprayed black paint on the walls and dropped a note of warning
at the door.
"Pakistan must immediately stop attacking Indian soldiers
and violating the ceasefire agreement, and until they do that,
they will not be allowed to operate any office on India's sacred
soil," said the statement, signed by the Delhi unit of the
hardline Hindu nationalist Shiv Sena.
RIOTS AND PROTESTS
The Indian army patrolled an area close to Poonch on India's
side of the fence on Monday after three people died in riots
between Hindus and Muslims over the weekend. Opposition parties
linked the rioting to the renewed border tensions, because some
of the protesters involved had brandished a Pakistani flag.
A curfew was in place in eight of 10 districts of Jammu to
contain the unrest. Authorities also blocked mobile data
transmission services in the region.
"It is not a law and order situation, this is an issue of
India's sovereignty," said Arun Jaitley, a senior leader of the
Bharatiya Janata Party.
Jaitley was prevented from visiting the riot-hit area of
Kishtwar on Sunday, and Kashmir's chief minister, Omar Abdullah,
accused him of trying to inflame tensions for political gain
ahead of elections next year. Sporadic protests and clashes with
police continued on Monday.
On Pakistan's side of the border, hundreds of people took to
the street in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled
Kashmir, accusing India of stepping up attacks.
"Down with India! Long live the Kashmir freedom movement!"
they chanted as the crowd marched towards the Muzaffarabad
office of the U.N. Military Observer Group which monitors the
ceasefire.
"India does not want peace to prevail in this region," said
migrant Uzair Ahmed Ghizali. "This becomes clear from atrocities
inside the held territory and provocative actions along the Line
of Control."
Media have reported Pakistan might redeploy some of its
troops from the Afghan border, where the army is fighting a
separate Taliban-linked insurgency, to the eastern frontier, but
an army official said the option was not on the table.
India and Pakistan have been trying to restart stalled peace
talks, possibly as early as this month, as well as a possible
meeting between Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his
Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, in New York in September.
India has deployed tens of thousands of soldiers in Kashmir
to put down an armed revolt that began in 1989. In recent years,
violence has ebbed, but there has been little movement on a
political settlement.
(Writing by Maria Golovnina and Frank Jack Daniel; Additional
reporting by Ashok Pahalwan in JAMMU and Anurag Kotoky in New
Delhi; Editing by Nick Macfie and Ron Popeski)