ISLAMABAD Aug 21 The Pakistani military said on Wednesday one of its officers had been killed by Indian troops firing across the disputed border in the Kashmir region.

"Another soldier ... was seriously wounded due to unprovoked Indian shelling," said a military official.

The incident follows the killing of five Indian soldiers along the so-called Line of Control that separates the two sides in the Himalayan region this month. India said the five were killed by Pakistani forces but Pakistan denied involvement.

The nuclear-armed rivals have fought three wars since 1947.

