By Robert Birsel
| ISLAMABAD, April 30
ISLAMABAD, April 30 An Indian plan to resettle
tens of thousands of Hindus in new townships in the disputed
Muslim-majority region of Kashmir is a violation of U.N.
Security Council resolutions, a Pakistani government spokeswoman
said on Thursday.
The divided Himalayan region is claimed by both
Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan and the nuclear-armed
neighbours have gone to war two times over the territory since
independence in 1947.
Pakistan has long pressed for the implementation of
decades-old U.N. resolutions calling for a ballot for the region
to decide its future. India says the United Nations has no role
in Kashmir.
India's nationalist government said in early April it
planned to resettle tens of thousands of Hindus in three new
townships in its part of Kashmir. Pakistan's foreign ministry
spokeswoman said that was unacceptable.
"Any effort to create special dedicated townships or zones,
or any other step to alter the demographic make-up of Jammu and
Kashmir, is in violation of the U.N. Security Council
resolutions," the spokeswoman, Tasneem Aslam, told a regular
briefing.
"We have already seen how the people of Jammu and Kashmir
are resisting it," she said.
She did not elaborate, but was apparently referring to
recent protests in Indian Kashmir.
Between 200,000 and 300,000 Hindus are estimated to have
fled Kashmir after an armed revolt against New Delhi's rule
erupted in 1989. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata
Party has long vowed to return them to their homes.
Kashmiri separatists say the plan for townships for Hindus
is an Israel-style policy of creating settlements in occupied
territory.
About 100,000 people have been killed in the separatist
revolt in Indian Kashmir that India says is financed and aided
by Pakistan.
Pakistan denies the accusation, saying it only gives moral
and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people facing rights
abuses at the hands of the Indian army.
After years of anti-insurgency operations by Indian forces
violence has ebbed in Kashmir over recent years.
The nuclear-armed neighbours occasionally hold rounds of
talks aimed at improving relations but there has been no sign of
any compromise on Kashmir.
(Additional reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)