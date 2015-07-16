By Katharine Houreld
| ISLAMABAD, July 16
ISLAMABAD, July 16 India and Pakistan exchanged
gunfire and mortar bombs along their disputed frontier on
Thursday, killing five civilians and injuring more than a dozen,
Pakistan said, days after the leaders of the nuclear-armed
rivals agreed to high-level talks.
Five Pakistani civilians were killed "due to Indian
unprovoked firing", the Pakistani military said in statements on
the clashes on the frontier in the disputed Kashmir region.
India said a women on its side of the frontier was killed in
Pakistani firing the previous day.
Majority-Hindu India and Muslim Pakistan have fought three
wars since becoming separate nations in 1947, two of them over
Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.
Soldiers along their heavily militarised boundary have
regularly traded fire for decades but clashes become less
frequent after a 2003 ceasefire in Kashmir.
Hopes for warmer ties were raised last week when Pakistani
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi on the sidelines of a summit in Russia and agreed that
their national security advisers would hold talks.
Modi also agreed to visit Pakistan in 2016.
The Indian military said Pakistani troops fired at five of
its forward bases and six villagers on Wednesday, when the woman
was killed.
"Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing using small
arms and mortars," an Indian military spokesman said.
Pakistan summoned the Indian high commissioner to protest
against an air space violation, the Pakistani government said.
On Wednesday, the Pakistani military said it had shot down
an Indian surveillance drone. A photograph released by the
military appeared to show a small, unarmed commercially
available model.
The Indians denied the drone was theirs.
Relations between the neighbours nosedived after
Pakistan-based Islamist militants attacked the Indian city of
Mumbai in 2008, killing 166 people.
India believes Pakistani military officials help support
militants fighting security forces in the Indian part of Kashmir
and launching attacks in Indian cities.
Pakistan denies that.
Sharif made improving relations with India a cornerstone of
his 2013 election campaign but many commanders in the military
remain suspicious of India and there has been no sign of better
relations.
Modi, elected in 2014, belongs to a Hindu nationalist
political party and is seen as hawkish on relations with
Pakistan.
(Additional reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar; Editing by
Robert Birsel)