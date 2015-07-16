(Updates with Indian statement)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD, July 16 India and Pakistan exchanged
gunfire and mortar bombs along their disputed frontier on
Thursday, killing five civilians and injuring more than a dozen,
Pakistan said, days after the leaders of the nuclear-armed
rivals agreed to high-level talks.
The escalating hostilities have chilled a brief thaw in ties
after prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Narendra Modi met in
Russia, but appeared unlikely to thwart a planned meeting of
national security advisers.
"We remain committed to steps that contribute to peace and
tranquillity on the border," Indian Foreign Secretary
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said after top officials huddled in New
Delhi on Friday.
"However, there should be no doubt that any unprovoked
firing from the Pakistani side would meet with an effective and
forceful response from our forces."
Five Pakistani civilians were killed "due to Indian
unprovoked firing", the Pakistani military said in statements on
the clashes on the frontier in the disputed Kashmir region.
India said a women on its side of the frontier was killed in
Pakistani firing the previous day.
Majority-Hindu India and Muslim Pakistan have fought three
wars since becoming separate nations in 1947, two of them over
Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.
Soldiers along their heavily militarised boundary have
regularly traded fire for decades but clashes become less
frequent after a 2003 ceasefire in Kashmir.
Hopes for warmer ties were raised last week when Modi and
Sharif met on the sidelines of a summit in Ufa, Russia and
agreed that their national security advisers would hold talks.
Modi also agreed to visit Pakistan in 2016.
India said Pakistani troops fired at five of its forward
bases and six villagers on Wednesday, when the woman was killed.
On Wednesday, the Pakistani military said it had shot down
an Indian surveillance drone. A photograph released by the
military appeared to show a small, unarmed model.
The Indians denied the drone was theirs, with Jaishankar
saying it appeared to be "commercially available" Chinese
design.
Relations between the neighbours nosedived after
Pakistan-based militants attacked the Indian city of Mumbai in
2008, killing 166 people.
India believes Pakistan supports militants fighting security
forces in the Indian part of Kashmir and launching attacks in
Indian cities.
Pakistan denies that.
Sharif made improving relations with India a cornerstone of
his 2013 election campaign but many army commanders remain
suspicious of India.
Modi, elected in 2014, belongs to a Hindu nationalist
political party and is seen as hawkish on relations with
Pakistan.
(Additional reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar and Krista
Mahr in New Delhi; Editing by Robert Birsel and Douglas Busvine)