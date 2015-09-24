By Katharine Houreld
| ISLAMABAD, Sept 24
and Pakistan have no plan to meet at the upcoming U.N. General
and Pakistan have no plan to meet at the upcoming U.N. General
Assembly, the Pakistani foreign office said on Thursday,
scotching speculation that the leaders of the two nations might
seek the opportunity to improve rocky ties.
Both Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi are due to stay at the same hotel in New
York during the meeting of world leaders this month, leading
some media to speculate the two would meet.
But Qazi Khalilullah, a spokesman for Pakistan's foreign
ministry, denied those reports.
"No proposal is on the table for the meeting of the two
PMs," he told Reuters.
Planned talks between national security advisors from the
two neighbours were cancelled last month hours before they were
due to start, dashing hopes the two might tackle the violence
that many fear could one day spark a nuclear showdown.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since becoming
independent nations in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan
region of Kashmir, which both claim in full but rule in part.
Civilians on both sides are frequently killed as the two
armies trade pot-shots at each other across the disputed Line of
Control.
Sharif was elected in 2013 promising to improve relations
with India, but since then domestic troubles have forced him to
cede more control over foreign and security policy to Pakistan's
more hawkish military.
Modi, who took office in May last year, has taken a hard
line with Pakistan, insisting he is unwilling to discuss other
issues unless Pakistan admits its role in terror attacks in
India.
In last month's cancelled talks, India wanted to only
discuss terrorism-related issues. Pakistan wanted a wider
agenda, including the status of Kashmir, a topic that
Khalilullah said Sharif would raise at the United Nations.
(Editing by Michael Perry)