KARACHI Nov 18 The Pakistani navy detected an
Indian submarine off the Pakistani coast and prevented it from
entering its waters, it said in a statement on Friday, as
tension between the nuclear-armed rivals simmers.
The submarine was detected "south of the Pakistani coast" on
Monday, the navy said in a press release.
"Thereafter, despite the submarine's desperate efforts to
escape detection, it was continuously tracked by Pakistan Navy
Fleet units and pushed well clear of our waters," the press
release said.
The navy also released footage and photographs of what it
was said was the submarine trying to enter Pakistani waters.
The Indian navy was not immediately available for comment.
Relations between Pakistan and India have been strained for
several months, while cross-frontier shelling has intensified
leading to deaths of civilians and soldiers stationed along the
disputed frontier.
Kashmir lies at the heart of the tension between India and
Pakistan and the countries have fought two of their three wars
over the region since partition and independence from Britain in
1947.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik;
Editing by Nick Macfie)