By Abu Arqam Naqash
| MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan Nov 23 Indian shelling
across the frontier into Pakistani-controlled Kashmir hit a bus,
killing at least nine people and wounding 11, Pakistani
officials said, as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours
simmers.
Indian troops attacked the bus "with small and big arms" in
the town of Lawat, senior police official Jamil Mir told
Reuters.
Pakistan's military media wing, ISPR, said in a statement
that seven people were killed and seven wounded.
Lawat is 100 km (60 miles) northeast of Muzaffarabad, the
capital of Pakistani-held Kashmir, in the upper belt of Neelum
Valley that straddles the de facto border splitting Kashmir
between India and Pakistan.
Indian officials did not comment on the deaths but a
military spokesman said the Pakistani Army initiated
"indiscriminate" firing on Wednesday morning on Indian Army
posts in Bhimber Gali, Krishna Ghati and Nawshera sectors.
Relations between Pakistan and India have been strained for
several months, while cross-frontier shelling has intensified
leading to deaths of civilians and soldiers stationed along the
disputed frontier.
Kashmir lies at the heart of the tension. The countries have
fought two of their three wars over the region since partition
and independence from Britain in 1947.
(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; additional reporting by Tommy
Wilkes in New Delhi; Editing by Nick Macfie)