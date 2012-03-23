NEW DELHI, March 23 The Pakistani government is expected to bring out a notification next month allowing import of certain goods, including petrol and food items from India, Energy Secretary Ejaz Chaudhry said on Friday.

Global oil major Royal Dutch Shell and South Korea's Daewoo are among the four-to-five companies participating in a tender to supply liquefied natural gas to Pakistan, Chaudhry told reporters in the Indian capital. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)