ISLAMABAD May 14 Pakistan has told both Indian
journalists stationed in Islamabad to leave within a week, the
two said on Wednesday, and New Delhi criticised this as a
retrograde step that would weigh on confidence-building measures
between the nuclear-armed rivals.
Tensions are simmering between Pakistan's powerful military
and a civilian government that appears dovish towards
neighbouring India, where Hindu nationalist opposition leader
Narendra Modi appears set to win a general election.
Late on Tuesday night, Snehesh Alex Philip of The Press
Trust of India and Meena Menon of The Hindu received letters
telling them that their visas would not be renewed, the
journalists told Reuters on Wednesday. They said no reason was
given. Both had been in Pakistan for less than a year.
"It is regrettable and unfortunate that the two Indian
correspondents in Pakistan have been asked to leave prematurely
and suddenly only a few months after their arrival there,"
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Syed Akbaruddin said.
Pakistani authorities did not return calls seeking comment.
Pakistan has become an increasingly dangerous place for
journalists to operate, but restrictions put on the movements of
Indian reporters are stricter than those applied to other
foreign journalists.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has repeatedly said publicly
that he wants to improve relations with India and has pledged to
improve press freedoms. But Pakistan's military remains deeply
suspicious of both journalists and India.
Pakistan and India have fought three wars since they became
separate countries on independence from Britain in 1947. Their
governments have a reciprocal dealt allowing two correspondents
from each country to be stationed in the other's capital.
Pakistani journalists face much greater threats than
foreigners, however. At least 34 Pakistani journalists have been
killed for their work since Pakistan returned to democracy in
2008, but in only one case has the killer been convicted.
Pakistan's feared military spy agency has been implicated in
numerous cases of abductions, torture, and killings, an Amnesty
International report said last month.
The defence ministry demanded in April that Geo TV, the
country's most popular channel, be shut down after it aired
accusations that the spy agency was responsible for the shooting
of one of its top news anchors.
Last year, the Islamabad government expelled a reporter from
The New York Times.
