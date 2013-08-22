(Updates death toll)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD Aug 22 The Pakistani army said two of
its soldiers were killed on Thursday in "unprovoked" Indian fire
along the border dividing the disputed territory of Kashmir, and
Islamabad summoned the Indian envoy to protest at the second
such incident in two days.
A series of clashes that began this month has undermined a
push by Pakistan's new civilian government to improve ties with
old rival India. Lodging a protest with the Indian envoy
appeared to mark a diplomatic escalation, but Pakistani
officials say they still hope to hold talks.
A security official said one soldier was killed near
Rawalakot in the Poonch district, about 130 km (81 miles) from
the capital, Islamabad, "due to unprovoked Indian firing".
A second soldier was killed later in the day and two others
were wounded 45 km (25 miles) away in Hotspring in the Tatta
Pani area further south. India said it came under automatic
weapons fire in roughly the same area in the evening and
reported "effective retaliation" by its own soldiers, but made
no mention of casualties.
Another Pakistani soldier had been killed on Wednesday.
The violence came two weeks after the killing of five Indian
soldiers along the so-called Line of Control that separates the
two sides in the Himalayan region.
India said the five were killed by Pakistani forces and said
it had given its army a free hand to respond. Pakistan denied
involvement and the government has issued a series of
conciliatory statements despite constant tit-for-tat firing
since.
"Pakistan will also continue to seek dialogue and resolution
of all outstanding issues with India peacefully," the Pakistani
government said in a statement on Thursday.
"The ceasefire should be maintained in letter and spirit.
All military and diplomatic channels should be used to prevent
ceasefire violations," it added.
A later statement said Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Jalil
Abbas Jilani called Indian High Commissioner T.C.A Raghavan to
the foreign office in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad to
express "serious concern over the continued and unwarranted
ceasefire violations." Previous complaints by both sides have
been made at a lower level in the diplomatic hierarchy.
The nuclear-armed rivals have fought three wars since 1947,
two of them over Kashmir. Both control a part of the
Muslim-majority region but claim it in full.
A truce along their Kashmir border has held for nearly a
decade, even though it has been broken every now and then by
tit-for-tat artillery fire and an occasional cross-border
ambush.
India has faced an insurgency in its part of Kashmir since
1989 and has long accused Pakistan of supporting the militants
fighting Indian rule.
Pakistan denies arming the militants, saying it only offers
moral support to the Muslim people of Kashmir, who are living
under what Pakistan characterizes as harsh Indian rule.
Nevertheless, despite Pakistan's denials that it helps the
militants, fighters have for years slipped from the Pakistani
side of Kashmir into the Indian side to battle Indian forces.
India says this year it has seen a spike in attempts by
militants to infiltrate into its part of Kashmir.
Many analysts expect the trend to continue as the two
countries jostle for influence in Afghanistan, from which a NATO
force is preparing to withdraw by the end of 2014.
Each nation fears the other is trying to install a proxy
government in Kabul.
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Additioanl reporting by Ashok
Pahalwan; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)