By Asad Hashim and Fayaz Bukhari
| ISLAMABAD/SRINIGAR
ISLAMABAD/SRINIGAR Oct 24 Shelling across the
border between India and Pakistan killed two Pakistani civilians
and an Indian soldier, military officials from the two sides
said on Monday, as tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours
simmers.
Pakistan's military said the shelling hit the sectors of
Harpal, Pukhlian and Charwah along the disputed "working
boundary", which separates Pakistan's Punjab province from
Indian-administered Kashmir's Jammu region.
India's military said the firing occurred in the Pura,
Pargwal and Kanachak sectors.
Both countries have claimed the disputed Kashmir region in
full since partition and independence from the British in 1947,
but administer separate portions of it. They have fought two of
their three wars over the territory.
Tensions have been strained since July, when Indian forces
killed a young Kashmiri fighter, prompting mass protests in
Indian-administered Kashmir. The resulting crackdown by security
forces has seen at least 80 Kashmiri protesters killed.
Relations plummeted even further in September, when gunmen
stormed an Indian military base in Uri, killing 18 Indian
soldiers, the largest such attack in 14 years.
India blamed Pakistan for the attack, and in response said
it had launched "surgical strikes" across the de facto border in
Kashmir on Sept 29 to target Kashmiri fighters based there.
Pakistan denied any incursion had occurred on its territory.
Pakistan's military said a one-year-old child was among the
dead in Pakistan in the village of Janglora. Pakistani forces
responded to the Indian firing and an exchange of fire continued
through the night.
Seven civilians were wounded in the firing, Pakistan said.
In India's Jammu region, a Border Security Force (BSF)
soldier was killed by the Pakistani firing, while another was
wounded, a BSF spokesman told Reuters. Five civilians, including
two women and a child, were also wounded, he said.
He was the second BSF soldier to be killed by Pakistani
firing in the last three days, the spokesman said.
(Writing by Asad Hashim; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)