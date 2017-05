ISLAMABAD Nov 14 Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed by Indian shelling across the frontier in the disputed Kashmir region overnight, Pakistani's military said on Monday.

The military media wing, ISPR, said in a statement the seven soldiers were killed in the Bhimber sector on the "Line of Control" de facto border in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Relations between the two nuclear armed neighbours have been strained for several months, while cross-frontier shelling has intensified in recent weeks. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Nick Macfie)