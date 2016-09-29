NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD Pakistan captured an Indian soldier on its side of the disputed Kashmir border, military officials in the two countries said on Thursday, as tensions rose following a cross-border raid that India said it carried out against militants.

"It is confirmed one soldier from 37 Rashtriya Rifles with weapons has inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistan side of the Line of Control," an Indian army official said in New Delhi.

He said such incidents of people including civilians crossing the frontier by mistake have happened in the past from both sides and those who strayed are returned.

Two officials based in Pakistan's Chhamb's sector said the Indian soldier with weapons was captured at 1330 local time on Thursday.

