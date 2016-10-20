By Syed Raza Hassan
| KARACHI, Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan Oct 20 Pakistan will ban all
Indian content on television and radio channels from Friday, its
media regulator said, stepping up media tit-for-tat bans that
followed a spike in tension between the nuclear-armed
neighbours.
Tension between the arch-rivals has been high since an
Indian security force crackdown on protests in Indian-controlled
Kashmir began in July, following the killing of a young Muslim
separatist leader by security forces.
Relations worsened in September, when militants attacked an
army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir and killed 18 soldiers, a
raid New Delhi blamed on Pakistan.
Islamabad denied involvement but the diplomatic fallout, and
New Delhi's efforts to isolate Pakistan internationally,
prompted calls in India for a ban on Pakistani actors and
actresses in the country's giant Bollywood film industry.
Pakistani cinemas responded by banning Bollywood films and
as the rhetoric against Pakistani actors in Bollywood surged,
Islamabad has responded by enforcing bans on Indian channels
popular in Pakistan.
The complete ban will start on Friday at 3 p.m. (1000 GMT),
Muhammad Tahir, the spokesman of the Pakistan Electronic Media
Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), told Reuters.
The measure goes further than the regulator's crackdown on
India media announced this month, when it vowed to enforce an
existing law that allow channels to air Indian content for just
86 minutes each day.
The law was often flouted by entertainment channels and
cable operators airing Indian films and soap operas wildly
popular in Pakistan. The sale of Indian direct-to-home service
is also forbidden, yet common, in Pakistan.
Tahir said the latest measure would override a 2006 decree
by former President Pervez Musharraf that allowed Indian TV
channels to proliferate.
Pakistan was created as a home for the subcontinent's
Muslims at the end of British colonial rule in 1947.
Though the partition was bloody, and the neighbours have
fought three wars since, two of them over mostly Muslim Kashmir,
their people share numerous cultural links.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)