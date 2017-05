ISLAMABAD, April 10 A Pakistani court on Friday freed on bail a man accused of plotting a 2008 militant assault on India's financial capital that killed 166 people and seriously strained ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the prospect of bail for Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, which comes months after India and Pakistan were engaged in their worst cross-border violence in more than a decade in the disputed Kashmir region. (Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Nick Macfie)