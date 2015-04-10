(Updates with Indian comment, State Department reaction)
By Syed Raza Hassan and Amjad Ali
ISLAMABAD, April 10 A Pakistani court freed on
bail on Friday a man accused of plotting a 2008 assault on
India's financial capital Mumbai that killed 166 people, his
lawyer said.
The move provoked a sharp rebuke from India, which warned
that relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours were
deteriorating. The United States said it was "gravely" concerned
by the court move.
The decision to release Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi came months
after India and Pakistan were engaged in their worst
cross-border violence in more than a decade in the disputed
Kashmir region.
"Lakhvi has been released and he is out of the jail now,"
his lawyer, Malik Nasir Abbas, told Reuters on Friday. "I don't
know where he will go now."
A security official also confirmed his release.
India's Ministry for External Affairs swiftly condemned the
decision. "This has reinforced the perception that Pakistan has
a dual policy on dealing with terrorists," said a ministry
spokesman.
"Those who have carried out attacks or are positing a threat
to India are being dealt with differently and this is a most
negative development in so far as bilateral ties are concerned."
In Washington, the U.S. State Department said it was
concerned and considering what steps to take next.
India blamed the Pakistan-based militant group
Lashkar-e-Taiba for the Mumbai attack. Ten gunmen infiltrated
the city by boat and spent three days spraying bullets and
throwing grenades around city landmarks.
Indian investigators said Lakhvi was the Lashkar-e-Taiba
military chief.
He was arrested in Pakistan in 2009 and later that year, he,
and six other suspects, were charged in connection with the
Mumbai attack. Local media said at the time they had pleaded not
guilty and case is still pending.
Relations between India and Pakistan, which have fought
three wars since independence in 1947, nosedived after the
assault and have not fully recovered. A dispute over the Kashmir
region periodically flares into violence.
Lakhvi was originally granted bail by an Anti-Terrorism
Court in Islamabad on Dec. 18, two days after an attack on a
high school in the Pakistan city of Peshawar killed 132
children. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault.
The fact that he was granted bail just two days after the
school massacre forced the government to detain Lakhvi under
"Maintenance of Public Order" legislation.
His lawyer told Reuters on Friday that his client had been
granted bail once more because of insufficient evidence.
His release prompted some outrage on social media.
"Dear Pakistani courts. Would it take Lakhvi to mow down
children in a Peshawar school for you to see him for the
terrorist he is?" read one tweet.
(Reporting by Reuters TV, Amjad Ali and Syed Raza Hussan;
Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine in New Delhi; Writing by
Nick Macfie; Editing by Robert Birsel and Crispian Balmer)