ISLAMABAD May 2 Sarabjit Singh, a prisoner convicted of spying for India, has died after being wounded by fellow inmates in a Pakistani jail, hospital sources reported.

Singh was arrested in Pakistan in 1991 and sentenced to death for spying and carrying out four bomb blasts that killed 14 people. His family says he is innocent.

"He has succumbed to his wounds," said a hospital source.

Four years ago, Pakistan's then-president Pervez Musharraf stayed the execution after appeals for clemency from India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have fought three wars since the partition of British-ruled India in 1947, but they began a peace process in 2004.

Despite better relations, the neighbours remain deeply suspicious of each other. Singh's violent death could bring new tensions.

The Indian government had requested Pakistan's government release Singh on humanitarian grounds so that he could be treated in India.

"The criminals responsible for the barbaric and murderous attack on Sarabjit Singh must be brought to justice," Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Twitter.

"Particularly regrettable that the Govt of Pakistan did not heed the pleas.... to take a humanitarian view of this case."

(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Editing by Michael Perry)