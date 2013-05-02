ISLAMABAD May 2 Sarabjit Singh, a prisoner
convicted of spying for India, has died after being wounded by
fellow inmates in a Pakistani jail, hospital sources reported.
Singh was arrested in Pakistan in 1991 and sentenced to
death for spying and carrying out four bomb blasts that killed
14 people. His family says he is innocent.
"He has succumbed to his wounds," said a hospital source.
Four years ago, Pakistan's then-president Pervez Musharraf
stayed the execution after appeals for clemency from India's
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have fought three wars
since the partition of British-ruled India in 1947, but they
began a peace process in 2004.
Despite better relations, the neighbours remain deeply
suspicious of each other. Singh's violent death could bring new
tensions.
The Indian government had requested Pakistan's government
release Singh on humanitarian grounds so that he could be
treated in India.
"The criminals responsible for the barbaric and murderous
attack on Sarabjit Singh must be brought to justice," Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh said on Twitter.
"Particularly regrettable that the Govt of Pakistan did not
heed the pleas.... to take a humanitarian view of this case."
(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Editing by Michael Perry)