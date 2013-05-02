(Recasts, adds India reaction)
ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI May 2 India reacted
furiously to Thursday's death in a Pakistani jail of an Indian
farmer convicted of spying who was badly beaten last week by
fellow inmates, the latest incident to strain relations between
the neighbours.
Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have fought three wars
since the partition of British-ruled India in 1947, although
they began a peace process in 2004. They remain deeply
suspicious of each other.
Sarabjit Singh was arrested in Pakistan in 1991 and
sentenced to death for spying and carrying out four bomb blasts
that killed 14 people. His family says he was an innocent farmer
who was arrested after drunkenly wandering over the border.
Singh was hospitalized with a head injury on Saturday after
two fellow prisoners attacked him in jail in the eastern city of
Lahore. India's government and his family had pleaded with
Pakistan to let him return to India for treatment.
"The criminals responsible for the barbaric and murderous
attack on him must be brought to justice," Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh said in a statement.
"It is particularly regrettable that the government of
Pakistan did not heed the pleas of the government of India,
Sarabjit's family and of civil society in India and Pakistan to
take a humanitarian view of this case."
Pakistan said it provided the best treatment for Singh, who
it said had been comatose and on a ventilator following injuries
sustained during a "scuffle" with fellow inmates.
"A sustainable and long lasting relationship between two
countries has to be between people. That relation has been hurt
by what has happened today," Indian Foreign Minister Salman
Khurshid told reporters.
The latest flare-up follows an outbreak of violence in the
disputed territory of Kashmir in January, where two Pakistani
and two Indian soldiers were killed. It was the worst clash
there since India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire nearly a
decade ago, leading to angry reactions from both sides.
Indian opposition parties and Sarabjit Singh's family came
down hard on the government for being too soft with Pakistan.
Parliament was adjourned for two hours after MPs shouted
anti-Pakistan slogans.
"(The) centre is unable to give a strong answer to
Pakistan's inhuman acts. Beheading of our soldiers and now
Sarabjit's death are 2 recent examples," Narendra Modi, a fiery
nationalist opposition leader widely tipped as a prime
ministerial candidate, wrote on Twitter.
Despite the recent strains, India and Pakistan's relations
have improved after nose-diving in 2008 when gunmen killed 166
people in Mumbai in a three-day rampage that India blamed on a
Pakistani militant group. Last year, India hanged a Pakistani
citizen convicted of taking part in that attack.
