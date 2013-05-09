SRINAGAR, India May 9 A convicted Pakistani
militant jailed in India died on Thursday after being beaten by
another inmate in an apparent revenge attack for the death of an
Indian spy prisoner, threatening already fraught relations
between the nations.
The death of Sanaullah Haq, also known as Sanaullah Ranjay,
came a week after an Indian farmer convicted of spying died in a
Pakistani jail, which led to furious reactions in India, with
opposition parties criticizing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
government of going soft on its Western neighbour.
"Although it's scant consolation I'd like to offer a sincere
apology to the family of Sanaullah Haq & my sympathies for their
loss, Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir
state where Haq had been imprisoned since 1999, wrote on Twitter
on Thursday.
Haq, 64, was badly beaten last week and was being treated
for severe head injuries, in apparent revenge for the fatal
attack on Sarabjit Singh, the convicted Indian spy who died in
Pakistan following a similar attack.
Haq was convicted of a 1990s bomb attack that killed 10
people. Photos from jail show him sporting a long orange beard
and a red coat, playing bagpipes for the prison band.
Last week, Pakistan said the assault was "condemnable" and
called on India to punish the attacker. India said it regretted
the incident and gave consular access to Haq.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since the
partition of British-ruled India in 1947. They began a peace
process in 2004, but remain deeply suspicious of each other.
Despite the recent strains, India-Pakistan relations have
improved after nose-diving in 2008 when gunmen killed 166 people
in Mumbai in a three-day rampage that India blamed on a
Pakistani militant group. Last year, India hanged a Pakistani
citizen convicted of taking part in that attack.
(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Additional reporting and writing
by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Michael Perry)