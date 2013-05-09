(Adds Pakistani reaction, background)
By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India May 9 A convicted Pakistani
militant jailed in India died on Thursday in hospital after
being beaten by another inmate in an apparent revenge attack for
the death of an Indian spy prisoner, threatening already fraught
relations between the two nations.
The death of Sanaullah Haq, also known as Sanaullah Ranjay,
came a week after an Indian farmer convicted of spying died in
Pakistan, leading to furious protests in India and criticism of
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government for going soft on its
western neighbour.
"Although it's scant consolation I'd like to offer a sincere
apology to the family of Sanaullah Haq & my sympathies for their
loss," Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir
state where Haq was imprisoned, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Pakistan, which is due to hold an election on Saturday,
demanded an investigation into Haq's death and said the attack
was "a matter of deep concern." Indian interior minister Sushil
Kumar Shinde said Haq's body will be returned to Pakistan.
Haq, 64, had been in and out of Indian jails since 1989 for
spying and "subversive activities," a senior police officer
said. He was badly beaten last week in the prison gardens by a
jailed Indian soldier, the prison superintendent said at the
time, in an apparent revenge attack for the similar, fatal
beating of Sarabjit Singh, the convicted Indian spy who died in
Pakistan. Singh's family says he was innocent.
Singh was given a formal funeral, including a 21 gun salute,
by the government of the state of Punjab in his home town close
the border with Pakistan.
BITTER TIES
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since the
partition of British-ruled India in 1947. They began a peace
process in 2004 and have gradually improved trade ties, but
remain deeply suspicious of each other. Relations have been
strained by several incidents this year.
The Pakistani government issued a travel advisory to its
citizens on Tuesday, asking them to "exercise due caution and
care" in India. It said the safety and security of Pakistani
visitors in India, particularly those at an annual pilgrimage,
could be in jeopardy.
In January, two Pakistani and two Indian soldiers were
killed in an outbreak of violence in the disputed territory of
Kashmir. It was the worst clash there since India and Pakistan
agreed to a ceasefire nearly a decade ago, leading to angry
reactions from both sides.
The Indian army launched a "massive" operation this week
along the de facto border with Pakistan known as the Line of
Control, after a group of militants were spotted in North
Kashmir, said Brijesh Panday, an colonel of the Indian Army.
The police chief in the snow-bound forested district told
Reuters the army was still hunting for the suspected militants.
Despite the recent strains, India-Pakistan relations have
improved after nose-diving in 2008 when gunmen killed 166 people
in Mumbai in a three-day rampage that India blamed on a
Pakistani militant group. Last year, India hanged a Pakistani
citizen convicted of taking part in that attack.
Nawaz Sharif, seen as the front-runner in Pakistan's
election race, said on Wednesday he would not allow militant
groups to attack India from his country and would work to
improve ties with rival New Delhi if elected.
(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Additional reporting and writing
by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Michael Perry)