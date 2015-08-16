SRINAGAR, India Aug 16 Indian and Pakistani
troops intensified firing along their disputed frontier in
Kashmir, killing at least eight people and wounding 14,
officials said on Sunday.
Frontier clashes have intensified in recent months and the
latest violence will put more strain on ties between the
nuclear-armed rivals, who are scheduled to hold talks between
top security officials on Aug. 23-24 in New Delhi.
Nisar Ahmad Wani, an administrator near the Line of Control,
a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in
Indian-controlled Poonch district, said a woman was killed when
a shell landed in her kitchen as she was preparing breakfast for
her family.
"Five civilians, including a 12-year-old child, were killed
in Pakistan firing and nine people were injured on Saturday."
Officials in Pakistan said two civilians were killed and five
wounded in firing by Indian forces.
The latest mortar and gunfire exchanges intensified on
Friday when Pakistan marked Independence Day, a day before
India's celebrations to mark freedom from British rule in 1947.
The two countries have fought three wars since independence,
two over Kashmir, and relations chilled again after the election
of the right-winger Narendra Modi as Indian prime minister last
year.
