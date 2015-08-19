SRINAGAR, India Aug 19 Pakistan invited
separatists from India's disputed Kashmir region for a meeting
in a move that risks further straining efforts to restart a
peace dialogue ahead of a rare meeting between top security
officials from the nuclear-armed nations.
India called off peace talks with Pakistan a year ago after
its neighbour consulted the separatists before a meeting between
their foreign secretaries. At the time, India accused Pakistan
of interfering in its domestic affairs.
Hardline Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani is among
the leaders invited to the Pakistan High Commission on Aug. 23,
the day talks between the security officials are due to start,
Ayaz Akbar, a spokesman for the separatists, said.
"This is deliberate attempt to irritate India," said S.
Chandrasekharan, director of the South Asia Analysis Group in
New Delhi.
Manzoor Ali Memon, a spokesman for the Pakistani embassy,
confirmed the invitation and declined to comment further.
Earlier Indian governments had grudgingly tolerated meetings
between Pakistan and Kashmiri separatists, but Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, elected last year, signalled he would
not.
Majority-Hindu India and Muslim Pakistan have fought three
wars since becoming separate nations in 1947, two of them over
Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.
Modi has taken a tougher approach to Pakistan and clashes on
the disputed border have intensified.
Indian and Pakistani troops traded gunfire and mortar rounds
along their frontier earlier this week, killing eight people.
Hopes for warmer ties rose last month when Modi and his
Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, met on the sidelines of a
summit in Russia and agreed that their national security
advisers would hold talks.
A spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs did not
respond to requests for comment.
