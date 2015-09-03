By Syed Raza Hassan
KARACHI, Pakistan Sept 3 A Pakistani court on
Thursday rejected a petition to send back to India a deaf-mute
woman who lost her family when she wandered over one of the
world's most militarised borders as a child, saying the two
nations should resolve the issue diplomatically.
Geeta, a Hindu woman now in her early 20s, was around 11
years old when she inadvertently crossed the border from India
to Pakistan.
It was a mistake that would lead to a long search for her
family that captivated the public after a hit film with a
similar plot was released last month.
In August, an Indian lawyer filed an application with a
Pakistani provincial court through local lawyers, asking that
the court invoke a law that allows a judge "to compel
restoration of abducted females".
"The issue in hand is to be resolved with consent of both
the countries," the court order read.
The judge said it was for the government of India to decide
whether Geeta was an Indian national and hence it was outside
the court's jurisdiction to order sending her back to India.
Relations between the South Asian powers have been frosty
following a series of incidents of cross-border firing in which
dozens have died on both sides.
Geeta's plight resonates with some on another level as well.
Hostilities have kept apart many families who were separated
when majority-Hindu India and majority-Muslim Pakistan became
separate countries in 1947. The neighbours have fought three
wars since the partition.
Thursday's ruling was the first blow to hopes in both
countries that Geeta's story will have a happy ending. Since
stumbling into Pakistan, Geeta has lived in a home for lost and
abandoned children, say officials at the charitable Edhi
Foundation.
Indian High Commissioner T.C.A. Raghavan has visited Geeta
at the Edhi centre in Karachi and said he would do everything in
his power to take her back to India.
The movie "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" was released last month.
Superstar Salman Khan plays an Indian man who finds a mute
Pakistani girl and tries to reunite her with her family.
The scriptwriters were unaware of Geeta's story, but the
movie led to a surge in interest in her case.
