NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD Aug 21 Pakistan has
rejected India's demand that it cancel a meeting with separatist
leaders from the disputed Kashmir region, ahead of crucial talks
between the arch-rivals' top security officers in New Delhi on
Sunday.
The latest round of recriminations between the two
nuclear-armed neighbours leaves the talks, set at a meeting
between prime ministers Narendra Modi and Nawaz Sharif in Russia
last month, on a knife edge.
While neither side went as far as calling off the talks,
each blamed the other for putting them at risk, undermining
prospects for substantive debate at a time of rising frontier
tension.
Pakistan has insisted on holding talks with the separatist
leaders, a step New Delhi on Friday said would be unacceptable.
Responding, Pakistan said it would not adhere to India's
"advice".
In a statement, Pakistan's foreign ministry said, "Pakistan
remains willing to attend the (national security advisers')
meeting without any pre-conditions."
India called off peace talks with Pakistan a year ago after
its neighbour consulted the separatists ahead of a meeting
between their foreign secretaries.
"We wanted to hold talks to build trust but Islamabad has
rejected our request. They have soured the mood," said a senior
foreign ministry official in New Delhi.
Vikas Swarup, spokesman for India's foreign ministry, said
Pakistan's offer to meet with the separatists "would not be
appropriate" or in "keeping with the spirit" of a pledge to
jointly combat the threat from militants.
Majority-Hindu India and Muslim Pakistan have fought three
wars since becoming separate nations in 1947, two of them over
the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both claim in full but
rule in part.
India has for years accused Muslim Pakistan of backing
separatist Muslim rebels in India's part of Kashmir. Pakistan
denies the allegations.
India's earlier grudging toleration of meetings between
Pakistan and Kashmiri separatists ended after Modi's election
last year.
