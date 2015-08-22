NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD Aug 22 India will cancel planned peace talks with Pakistan if their top security adviser insists on meeting separatist leaders from the disputed Kashmir region, India's foreign minister Sushma Swaraj told reporters on Saturday.

The national security advisers (NSA) of the nuclear-armed neighbours were scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Sunday and Monday, but with both sides trading charges, talks were increasingly looking doubtful.

Earlier in Islamabad, Sartaj Aziz, adviser to the prime minister of Pakistan on national security and foreign affairs, said he was "still prepared to go to New Delhi for NSA talks without any preconditions". (Reporting by C.K. Nayak, Aditya Kalra and Asad Hashim; Editing by Toby Chopra)