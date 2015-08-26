ISLAMABAD Aug 26 India and Pakistan border security force chiefs will meet in New Delhi next month, said Pakistani officials, days after the first high-level peace talks in years between the two arch-rival countries collapsed.

The chiefs of the Pakistan Rangers and the Indian Border Security Force will meet in New Delhi from Sept 9 to 13, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the Pakistan Rangers.

Representatives from the two paramilitary border forces held a meeting on Tuesday at the Wagah-Attari border "to coordinate modalities of (the) September meeting", the statement said.

Indian officials were not immediately available to confirm the meeting.

On Saturday, the first high-level peace talks between the two country's national security advisors were cancelled after a dispute over the agenda for those talks.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since becoming independent nations in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both claim in full but rule in part.

New Delhi has for years accused Pakistan of backing separatist Muslim rebels in India's part of Kashmir. Pakistan denies the allegations and blames India for fomenting unrest inside Pakistan.

In the cancelled talks, India wanted to only discuss terrorism-related issues and objected to Pakistan's intentions of meeting separatists from Kashmir. Pakistan wanted a wider agenda.

The NSA and border security force meetings, were agreed during a regional summit in the Russian town of Ufa last month, when Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met his Indian counterpart.

(Reporting by Asad Hashim. Additional reporting by Amjad Ali in Islamabad; Editing by Michael Perry)