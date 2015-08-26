By Asad Hashim
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Aug 26 India and Pakistan border
security force chiefs will meet in New Delhi next month, said
Pakistani officials, days after the first high-level peace talks
in years between the two arch-rival countries collapsed.
The chiefs of the Pakistan Rangers and the Indian Border
Security Force will meet in New Delhi from Sept 9 to 13,
according to a statement released on Wednesday by the Pakistan
Rangers.
Representatives from the two paramilitary border forces held
a meeting on Tuesday at the Wagah-Attari border "to coordinate
modalities of (the) September meeting", the statement said.
Indian officials were not immediately available to confirm
the meeting.
On Saturday, the first high-level peace talks between the
two country's national security advisors were cancelled after a
dispute over the agenda for those talks.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since becoming
independent nations in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan
region of Kashmir, which both claim in full but rule in part.
New Delhi has for years accused Pakistan of backing
separatist Muslim rebels in India's part of Kashmir. Pakistan
denies the allegations and blames India for fomenting unrest
inside Pakistan.
In the cancelled talks, India wanted to only discuss
terrorism-related issues and objected to Pakistan's intentions
of meeting separatists from Kashmir. Pakistan wanted a wider
agenda.
The NSA and border security force meetings, were agreed
during a regional summit in the Russian town of Ufa last month,
when Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met his Indian
counterpart.
