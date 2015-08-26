(Updates with agenda including cross-border firing.)
By Asad Hashim
ISLAMABAD Aug 26 India and Pakistan border
security force chiefs will meet in New Delhi next month,
Pakistani officials said on Wednesday, days after the first
high-level peace talks in years between the arch rivals
collapsed.
The chiefs of the Pakistan Rangers and the Indian Border
Security Force will meet in New Delhi from Sept 9 to 13,
according to a statement by the Pakistan Rangers.
Representatives from the two paramilitary border forces held
a meeting on Tuesday at the Wagah-Attari border "to coordinate
modalities of (the) September meeting", the statement said.
The agenda for the meeting would include recent firing over
the Line of Control, the de facto frontier in the divided
Kashmir region, as well as cross-border smuggling, Pakistan
Rangers spokesman Waheed Bukhari told Reuters.
Indian officials were not immediately available to confirm
the meeting.
On Saturday, the first high-level peace talks in years
between the two country's national security advisers were
cancelled after a dispute over the agenda for those talks.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since becoming
independent nations in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan
region of Kashmir, which both claim in full but rule in part.
New Delhi has for years accused Pakistan of backing
separatist Muslim rebels in India's part of Kashmir. Pakistan
denies the allegations and blames India for fomenting unrest
inside Pakistan.
In the cancelled talks, India wanted to only discuss
terrorism-related issues and objected to Pakistan's intentions
of meeting separatists from Kashmir. Pakistan wanted a wider
agenda.
