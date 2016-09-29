WASHINGTON India and Pakistan should improve their communications to avoid an increase in tensions over Kashmir, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday after Indian special forces crossed the line of control to attack militants in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.

"An attack like that escalates tensions," U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said, adding: "Our message to both sides is the same, to encourage them to increase communication to deal with this threat and avoid steps that escalates the tension."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)