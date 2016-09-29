Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
WASHINGTON India and Pakistan should improve their communications to avoid an increase in tensions over Kashmir, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday after Indian special forces crossed the line of control to attack militants in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.
"An attack like that escalates tensions," U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said, adding: "Our message to both sides is the same, to encourage them to increase communication to deal with this threat and avoid steps that escalates the tension."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
SINGAPORE Some hospitals, schools and universities in Asia were hit by a global cyber attack which infected tens of thousands of computers in Europe and the United States, but officials and researchers said the extent of any damage may not yet be known.