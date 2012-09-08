By Aisha Chowdhry
| ISLAMABAD Sept 8
ISLAMABAD Sept 8 Pakistan and India will ease
tough visa restrictions, their foreign ministers announced on
Saturday, in a small step forward in ties between the two
countries.
The agreement was the culmination of a visit by Indian
Foreign Minister S. M. Krishna to Pakistan as part of a
tentative peace process that froze after Pakistani militants
attacked the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008, killing 166 people.
The new pact offers eight types of visa. Pakistanis visiting
India have long grumbled about New Delhi's restrictive visa
regime for both tourists and businesses.
Pakistani businessmen are restricted to particular cities,
so visitors cannot travel from Delhi to the nearby thriving
business hub of Gurgaon without permission.
Businessmen also have to report to an Indian police station
in the evenings "like a criminal", Pakistani trade official
Zafar Mahmood complained in April.
Indians visiting Pakistan face similar restrictions on
moving between cities.
The two countries have gone to war three times since
Pakistan split off from India in 1947. The partition tore many
families apart. The restrictions have been in place ever since.
In April, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari visited
India, the first trip by a Pakistani head of state in seven
years. Last year Pakistan promised India most-favored nation
trading status.
But potential flashpoints between the two nations remain.
They include a long-running dispute over the mountainous
province of Kashmir, currently divided between the two nations;
Indian dams that Pakistanis say threaten their water supply and
more attacks like those in Mumbai.
(Editing by Katharine Houreld and Sanjeev Miglani)