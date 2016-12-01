A labourer moves sacks of onions at a transit depot in Peshawar, Pakistan September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz/Files

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's annual inflation rate fell to 3.81 percent in November from 4.21 percent in October, mainly fueled by food prices, the Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 0.21 percent in November compared with October, the bureau said.

Average inflation for the July-November period stood at 3.92 percent, compared with the same period last year.

The steepest rise in year-on-year prices was seen in the prices of garlic, gram, pulses and potatoes. The steepest drop in year-on-year prices was in the prices of onions, tomatoes and petrol.

