A man selling mangoes pushes his wares on a cart at a market in Karachi, Pakistan, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's inflation rate eased to 4.78 percent year-on-year in April from 4.94 percent a month earlier, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices rose by 1.40 percent in April, the bureau said.

The increase in month-on-month inflation was mostly due to higher prices of food items such as peas, carrots, lemons and oranges.

