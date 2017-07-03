FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan inflation rate falls to 3.93 percent in June
July 3, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 2 days ago

Pakistan inflation rate falls to 3.93 percent in June

1 Min Read

People buy vegetables from a stall at a market in Karachi, Pakistan May 17, 2017.Akhtar Soomro/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's inflation rate dropped to 3.93 percent year-on-year in June from 5.02 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis it fell 0.41 percent in June, the bureau said.

Prices of petrol and tobacco fell in June on a month-on-month basis, while those of food items such as damson, lemons, garlic and mangoes also eased. But the lower prices were offset by a rise in costs of bananas, eggs and tomatoes.

Reporting by Saad Sayeed

