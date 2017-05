ISLAMABAD Pakistan's annual inflation rate rose to 3.88 percent in September from 3.56 percent in August, mainly due to an increase in food prices, the Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 0.20 percent in September, the bureau said.

The steepest rise in prices was in staple items garlic and pulses.

