ISLAMABAD Jan 1 Pakistan's annual inflation fell to 9.18 percent in December from 10.90 percent in November, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices fell 1.32 percent in December. For November, the monthly rise was 1.27 percent. The average annual inflation for July through December was 8.89 percent. (Reporting by Amjad Ali)