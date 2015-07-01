ISLAMABAD, July 1 Pakistan's annual inflation in June was 3.16 percent, the same rate as in May, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.62 percent in June from May.

The average annual inflation rate for July to June was 4.53 percent. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)